Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 191,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

