Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

RETA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,714. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.