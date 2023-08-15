Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 284,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 255.91% and a negative net margin of 555.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

