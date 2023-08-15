Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Altimmune Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 122,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

