Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,036 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WST traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.27. 67,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,174 shares of company stock worth $12,522,516. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

