Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $529,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $6,573,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 3,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,304. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

