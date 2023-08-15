Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 4.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. 1,403,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,214,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,241,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 544,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

