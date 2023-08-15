Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
TEI stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
