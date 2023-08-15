Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

TNYA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

