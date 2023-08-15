Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 5.69% of Tetra Tech worth $444,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.46. 95,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

