Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.