The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 3,745,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,355. The company has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

