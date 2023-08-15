The Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $3,972,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.