The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,518.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

EL stock opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

