The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.58 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.