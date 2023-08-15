The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.58 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
