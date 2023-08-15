The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $24.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TSVT. Guggenheim cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $55,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $122,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
