The Graph Hits Market Cap of $968.56 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $968.56 million and $47.22 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,725,008,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,128,369,501 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

