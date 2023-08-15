The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,447. The company has a market cap of $334.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

