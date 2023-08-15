The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,883 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.85. 4,212,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

