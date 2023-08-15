The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Reduced by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 15.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Mosaic worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

