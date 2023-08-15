The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.28. 341,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

