The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

