The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

COCO stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

