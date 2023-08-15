Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $248.25 million and $2.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,244,660,265 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

