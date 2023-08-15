Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 121,785 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 121,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 74.08%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

