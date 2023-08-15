Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $760,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 956,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,673,593 shares of company stock worth $271,964,864. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,321. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.