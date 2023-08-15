Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $263,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,881 shares of company stock worth $430,855. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.