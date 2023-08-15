Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 1,654,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

