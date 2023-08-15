Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Smith-Midland makes up 26.2% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 20.32% of Smith-Midland worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMID traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325. The company has a market cap of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.84. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.90%.

(Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.