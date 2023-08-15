Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $3,064,790. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 345,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,006. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.81.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

