Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,098. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

