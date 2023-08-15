Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 877,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,229. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.