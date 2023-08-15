Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. 613,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

