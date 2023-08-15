Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Valero Energy accounts for 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $11,233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 400,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,882,000 after buying an additional 145,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,071,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 941.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.74. 1,782,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

