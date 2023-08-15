Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 320,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

