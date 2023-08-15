TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,835 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $91,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 466,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter.

ASND stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

