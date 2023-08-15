TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $66,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,265. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $655,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.