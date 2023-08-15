TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,485 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $61,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,575,000 after acquiring an additional 104,492 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 12,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

