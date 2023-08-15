TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 158,755 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Envista worth $58,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 150,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

