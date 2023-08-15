TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,302 shares during the period. ESAB accounts for about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of ESAB worth $74,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

NYSE ESAB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. 3,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

