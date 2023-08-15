TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Pinterest worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

PINS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 381,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,517,000. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 805,805 shares of company stock valued at $21,168,094. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

