TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $56.23 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $56,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 67,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

