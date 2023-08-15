TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,680 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $508.09. 14,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,276. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.