TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 18,015 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Nordson worth $43,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,365. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

