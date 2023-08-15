TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 371,010 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,010 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Paycor HCM worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,038. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

