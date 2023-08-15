TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 57,545 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 57,545 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $119,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 348.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

