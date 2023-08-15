TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TLGY Acquisition Price Performance
TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. TLGY Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Institutional Trading of TLGY Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
TLGY Acquisition Company Profile
TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.
