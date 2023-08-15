tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $163.51 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and $16.91 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00008471 BTC on exchanges.

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.75597373 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,708,755.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

