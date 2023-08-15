Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,350,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. The company had a trading volume of 147,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average of $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

