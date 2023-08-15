Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Head to Head Review

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trainline and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 10 0 2.71

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $109.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Trainline.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.1% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trainline and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises -0.47% 6.76% 0.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trainline and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.84 billion 3.00 -$2.16 billion ($0.32) -323.46

Trainline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Trainline on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

